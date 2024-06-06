Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR but vow to make changes: the details

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 06: The LED board shows the VAR decision to rule out a goal by Raheem Sterling of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of keeping VAR – but have issued a six-point plan to improve the way that is used in the English top flight.

The vote was made at today’s annual general meeting of the Premier League and came after Wolves proposed a referendum on its application.

“Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR,” the competition said in a statement.

“While VAR produces more accurate decision making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.

“As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.”

Clubs identified a six-point plan for improving the way that VAR is used in future. The aspects are:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game.

Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention.

Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy.

Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as Match Officials Mic’d Up.

The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.

The top flight confirmed in April that Semi-Automated Offside Technology would be introduced next season in order to speed up decision making.

The Premier League said that it and referees’ body PGMOL would “continue to lobby IFAB to allow greater flexibility in the Laws of the Game to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews”.