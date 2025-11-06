PostFinance Strengthens Fraud Protection and Customer Communications with FICO Technology

PostFinance, Switzerland’s leading digital bank, has expanded its partnership with leading analytics software company FICO to enhance fraud protection and customer communications. Based on years of successful collaboration, PostFinance will expand its usage of FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager for debit card and FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS) to instantly intervene with customers when fraud is suspected.

PostFinance serves a total of 2.4 million customers in Switzerland and processes around 4 million customer transactions daily with a total value of CHF 5.9 billion. An estimated one-third of debit card transactions in Switzerland are made using PostFinance debit cards for domestic and international use.

“Switzerland’s citizens depend on us to maintain the highest level of fraud protection,” said Stephan Zimmermann, head of Customer Security at PostFinance. “We have built a trusted relationship with FICO over the past five years. Their leadership in fraud protection solutions enables us to give our customers seamless support around the clock.”

“We need instant communication with our customers whenever we suspect a fraud or scam is occurring,” said Christoph Stettler, senior security officer at PostFinance. “FICO’s fraud detection and customer communications solutions allow us to reach our customers through their preferred channel, improving our protection and customer experience.”

“This partnership expansion supports PostFinance’s ongoing digital transformation and reinforces its position as Switzerland’s leader in electronic banking, particularly through its e-finance portal,” said Jens Dauner, vice president for Central Europe at FICO. “It demonstrates PostFinance’s commitment to meeting and surpassing their customers’ expectations.”

FICO Falcon Fraud Manager protects PostFinance’s extensive transaction volume using artificial intelligence powered by more than 100 patents in fraud detection. FICO Falcon Fraud Manager is the world’s leading payment fraud solution, protecting more than 4 billion payment cards worldwide.

About PostFinance

PostFinance offers comprehensive financial services including saving, investing, retirement planning, and financing, making the enhanced fraud protection and extended communication capabilities essential components of their holistic digital banking strategy. Learn more at https://www.postfinance.ch/en/private.html

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in more than 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

