Post Office: MPs to hold inquiry into compensation ‘unfinished business’

MPs are set to launch an inquiry into the “unfinished business” of financial redress for victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The business and trade committee will hold a short probe focused on “fast and fair redress” for those affected by what has been dubbed the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

It comes the day after Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged some £1.8bn for Horizon compensation, alongside £11.8bn for those affected by the infected blood scandal.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne said: “Justice for the innocent victims of the Horizon scandal is unfinished business for our committee.”

The Labour MP added: “We have doggedly pursued this scandal for years and we won’t stop pursuing it until this greatest miscarriage of justice in British history is finally put right.”

Post Office inquiry

The Horizon scandal saw subpostmasters affected over two decades when individual post office branches experienced difficulties with the Fujitsu supplied computer system.

Errors in the system showed false shortfalls in postmasters’ accounts, which the Post Office then demanded they cover, and used information to take action against employees.

The scandal saw more than 900 subpostmasters prosecuted for stealing. A long-running inquiry into the issue has been gathering evidence of the failings of the system, after the convictions of hundreds of postmasters were quashed earlier this year.

Individuals affected have faced suspensions, prosecutions and bankruptcies, as well as health problems, family breakdown and even suicides, the committee said.

The scandal hit the headlines this year following the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’, which aired in January, starring Toby Jones.

Evidence hearings will take place in November, first hearing from victims of the scandal including campaigner Sir Alan Bates.

It will then question authorities including government ministers and Post Office executives, which will also see the first appearance of new Post Office chairman Nigel Railton.

The probe will assess the causes and solutions to questions of timeliness and fairness that have arisen in the redress schemes; recommend improvements; and focus on resolution.