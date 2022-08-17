Police seek witnesses after 80-year-old man stabbed to death on mobility scooter

Met police car at a crime scene (unrelated to story.) (Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash)

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old man was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter.

The pensioner was attacked on Tuesday in Greenford, west London, and police were called just after 4pm, before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dash cam or cycle helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 15:15hrs and 16:15hrs.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said it was “an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London.

“The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “devastated that an elderly man was killed in a horrific attack this evening”, adding there was additional police patrolling in the area.