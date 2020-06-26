Police attacked again at illegal Notting Hill party

Police officers have been attacked for the second night in a row while trying to disperse an illegal party in Notting Hill.

Writing on Twitter, the Met Police said that objects had been thrown at police at an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens in west London.

The situation arose after 22 police officers were hurt in Brixton on Wednesday night after clashes with large crowds at a similar type of event.

“Violence will not be tolerated & units are responding appropriately”, the police wrote.

“This gathering is illegal and we ask anyone in attendance to leave”.

Police also attended another unlicensed music event at Streatham Common the same evening.

Extra police officers were deployed last night after Wednesday’s “appalling scenes”, with Scotland Yard saying it was targeting such events after the incident near the Angell Town estate.

Commander Bas Javid said the move was “in direct response to concerns expressed by our communities, many of whom were scared and shocked by the events taking place outside their homes.”

Footage from Wednesday night on social media showed a number of police vehicles being smashed up and officers being chased during clashes with a large crowd.

Home secretary Priti Patel described the scenes as “utterly vile”, after the Metropolitan Police confirmed 22 officers were injured.

Four people were arrested for assault and public order offences, and remain in custody.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the government will launch a consultation on doubling the maximum sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.

“These were appalling scenes. Violence against the police will not be tolerated,” the spokesman said.