PMQs’ Sketch: Angela Rayner, Kim Possible and Dom Stoppable

Angela Rayner slammed the Conservative’s record on crime at PMQs. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

She’s your basic average girl, and she’s here to save the world, you can’t stop her because she’s read the Dom Raab bullying allegations, and she’s ready to go.

This was Angela Rayner channelling the ancient mythical goddess, Kim Possible, from the bible of the Disney Channel in Prime Minister’s Question’s.

But the deputy Labour leader walked into a doozy, after she pointed her finger at Raab, demanding to know if the anti-social behaviour crackdown would mean he was booted out of his post.

In a quick retort, Rishi Sunak’s second(ish) in command, Dom Stoppable, told MPs: “I can assure the House, I’ve never called anyone scum.”

But the clipped accent of the co-author of Britannia (Criminals) Unchained was unable to muster the firm Northern “scum” of Rayner’s native tongue.

As the deputy Labour leader dug into the Conservative party losing more and more neighbourhood cops, the familiar vein on Dom’s head started to throb. Does she want to get rid of bullies and misogynists at the Met Police or not?

But Rayner yelled: “Police officers disappearing from our streets, replaced by criminals plaguing our towns and leaving people feeling unsafe. The truth is that the Conservatives are missing in action in the fight against crime.”

Raab was bereft. Obviously, the point eluded her: if there’s no police officers to say a crime has actually occurred, you can claim crime has fallen.

And so he assured her: “Violent crime has halved, re-offending is seven percentage points lower and if (Rayner) really wants to stand up for the public and the victims of crime, (Labour) should back our Bill to protect victims and protect the most vulnerable from serious killers, rapists and terrorists.”

In other words: call me, beep me, if you wanna reach me, but why on earth would you?