Plus-size fashion retailer N Brown reshuffles board amid chairman's exit

N Brown, the plus-size fashion retailer, announced this morning that its chairman will step down to focus on his other business activities.

The firm, which owns Simply Be and Jacamo, said Matt Davies will leave the group from 31 March and will be replaced by Ron McMillan, who will subsequently give up his senior independent director and audit committee chair roles.

McMillan, who serves on the boards of B&M, SCS and Homeserve, will be succeeded by Gill Bar.

Meanwhile the firm’s financial services board chair Vicky Mitchell will take up the audit committee leadership role.

N Brown has launched a search for an additional non-executive director to chair the audit committee on a permanent basis.

In a note to investors this morning, Shore Capital Markets said: “Following a distinguished career at PWC, Belfast born McMillan is an equally highly regarded non-executive director (NED).

“He is presently the senior independent director and audit committee chair on the N Brown Board, and so is very familiar with the business and its senior executive directors.

“As such, we welcome a person of McMillan’s calibre taking up the Chairman’s role, one that represents sound continuity in our view.”

