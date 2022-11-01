Playtech finance chief steps down due to ‘personal reasons’

The chief of finance at Playtech will step down at the end of this month due to “personal reasons”.

The gambling software firm said in an announcement that Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, would leave his positions on 28 November.

Brian Mattingley, Chairman of Playtech, said in a statement: “Andy has played a crucial role at the Company, helping to steer the business through the pandemic including delivering a record half year performance in H1 2022, and leading the recent successful refinancing of Playtech’s external debt in light of the upcoming bond maturity.”

Chris McGinnis will succeed him in both of this roles at the London-listed company.

McGinnis joined the firm in 2017, and previously worked as Head of Corporate Strategy at software company Temenos and qualified as an accountant at Deloitte.

For the six months ended 30 June, the gambling developer posted an adjusted EBITDA of £178m (€203.8m), up 64 per cent on last year’s levels.

The company’s revenue went up 73 per cent to €792.3m, while its adjusted post-tax profit increased to €94.3m.

Against the backdrop of political and financial turbulence, Playtech said it remained confident about its future prospects.