Planet Crypto: Where’s WalDo Kwon?

Can you find Do Kwon?

Crypto AM are delighted to announce we’ve teamed up with satire specialists Planet Crypto to bring you a regular chuckle in the world of cryptocurrency.

You can find out all about the team behind this new project next week but, for now, enjoy your starters with a comedy look at the search for on-the-run Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon who this week denied he attempted to withdraw $66m of Bitcoin in the days before a warrant for his arrest was issued…

Where’s Do Kwon? After being issued with an arrest warrants the co-founder of the disastrous, failed Terra Ecosystem denies he’s ‘on the run’… But it sure looks like he is: he won’t tell anybody his whereabouts – no-one even knows which country he’s in. 

The team at the new satirical website planetcrypto.space wondered if you could help find him – in their hilarious cartoon – ‘Where’s WalDo Kwon?’ Look carefully… he’s in there somewhere!!

Legal chiefs in South Korea have today issued an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs founder Kwon Do-hyung.
Can you spot him?

