Premier League and EFL cancel this weekend’s fixtures despite guidance there was ‘no obligation’ to do so

The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players (not pictured) observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Premier League and English Football League has cancelled this weekend’s fixtures to mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen despite government guidance there was “no obligation” to do so.

England’s footballing body released a statement on Friday saying it took the drastic action following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth aged 96.

After meeting this morning, they said “to honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

This comes the government said it is at the “discretion of individual organisations” as to whether events are cancelled during the mourning of Her Majesty.

Some “might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral” however, with the mourning period lasting from now until seven days after the funeral.

In a statement posted by journalist Martyn Ziegler, guidance says: “If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

”As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands”

The recommendations come after various sporting events were cancelled on Friday as a sign of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In addition to the Premier League, the English Football League also announced it had cancelled fixtures this weekend “as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II”.

Friday’s second day of play in the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Oval was postponed, in addition to all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Golf chiefs cancelled today’s play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, the flagship event on the European circuit, the DP World Tour.

The Union Jack is seen at half-mast after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today after Day One of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) called off Thursday evening’s programme and all of Friday’s planned races, in a nod to the Queen’s favourite pastime.

In rugby union, Northampton Saints postponed their Premiership Rugby Cup match with Saracens on Thursday night.

In a statement from Premiership Rugby, it said the sport is “united in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen”, and that “following consultation with the RFU, DCMS and the PRL Board, Premiership Rugby can confirm that as a mark of respect, the two Gallagher Premiership matches scheduled for today will be postponed.”

Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday and an update will be given on the Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints as soon as possible.”

The other matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, with Premiership clubs joining with supporters in recognising Queen Elizabeth’s life and service. Prior to the start of each match, a one-minute silent tribute will take place. All players and coaches will be invited to wear black armbands.”

In football, Manchester United’s Europa League match at home to Real Sociedad and West Ham United’s fixture with FC FCSB at the London Stadium both went ahead, but a minute’s silence was strictly observed.

Neither the Premier League nor English Football League has cancelled this weekend’s games yet.

Players of Manchester United observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on September 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)