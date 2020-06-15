US Air Force fighter jet crashes into North Sea off English coast

A US Air Force pilot is missing after an American fighter plane crashed into the North Sea during a training mission.

A search and rescue operation has been launched after the F-15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am this morning off the East Yorkshire coast, the US Air Force said.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support,” it said.

The jet – which is believed to have crashed 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the East Yorkshire coast – was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

A spokesperson for the UK Coastguard said “The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

“Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the area.”

In a statement, the 48th Fighter Wing said: “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

More to follow.