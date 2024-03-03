Phil Foden double wins Manchester derby and keeps City in touch at top

Foden equalised and then put City in front

Phil Foden lit up the derby again as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 and stay hot on Liverpool’s heels in the Premier League title race.

Foden scored twice to wipe out Marcus Rashford’s stunning opener for United, which had threatened to derail City’s title defence ahead of next week’s showdown with the leaders.

Erling Haaland made amends for missing a first-half open goal with a stoppage-time third for City, who remain one point off the summit with 11 rounds remaining.

United remain sixth but, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, their hopes of Champions League football appear to be receding unless England gets one of two extra places.

“We had a bad performance last week, but from this year on we are really progressing,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

“We have to get some points back. There are still many games to play, everyone can beat everyone and things can quickly turn around. Fifth can also be a position for the Champions League so we have to fight for it.”

United made the perfect start, Rashford scoring after just seven minutes when he smashed a first-time shot in off the underside of the crossbar from 30 yards.

But they were soon trying to repel a City bombardment and Andre Onana rushed out to deny Foden before tipping a snap-shot from Rodri round the post.

Still United had chances on the break, Rashford mis-controlling when sent through and then swinging an air shot at a volleying opportunity at the back post.

Foden and Haaland led Manchester City back to within a point of Liverpool

Haaland produced the worst miss of all just before half-time, however, when Foden nodded across the face of goal and the Norway striker side-footed over the empty net.

Foden took matters into his own hands after the break, equalising in the 56th minute when he cut in off the right and detonated a blistering rising drive.

His one-two with Julian Alvarez set him up to fire low across Onana for City’s second, and Haaland added gloss by slotting past the United keeper.