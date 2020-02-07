Pets at Home appoints new chairman

Pets at Home has appointed current Studio Retail Group chair Ian Burke as its new chairman.

Burke will takeover the role from the outgoing non-executive chairman Tony DeNunzio following a hand over process.

The pet product and veterinary company announced that DeNunzio would be stepping down in its interim results last November.

Read more: Pets at Home groomed for 2020 glory after record Christmas

In a statement, the company said: “After an extensive external and internal search process the board is pleased to announce Ian Burke to the appointment of the role.”

Burke has been with the Studio Retail Group since 2017 and is also a non-executive senior independent director at Intu.

He was also previously the chief executive of Thistle Hotels and Rank Group, as well as the chairman of privately owned veterinary group Vet Partners.

Pets at Home chief executive, Peter Pritchard thanked DeNunzio for his work over the last decade.

Read more: Pets At Home profit jumps in first half as it eyes top-end full-year earnings

“Tony has been an exceptional chair overseeing our transition from a private business to a listed company,” he said. “Our recent performance is reflective of the progress we are making by focusing on our core capabilities and differences.”

He added: “I’m delighted to welcome Ian, as our new Chairman, and look forward to working alongside him as we continue to deliver our exciting strategy.

Pets at Home’s share price was down by 1.6 per cent in early Friday morning trading, but still up by around 4.9 per cent for the week.