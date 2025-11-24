Paralympic chief explains lifting of ban on Russia and Belarus

IPC president Andrew Parsons said Russia's ban was not due to the war itself

Russia and Belarus have had their bans from Paralympic Games lifted because they are no longer using sport to promote war, says the president of the International Paralympic Committee.

Both countries were suspended by the IPC shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a decision upheld for “breaches of its constitutional membership obligations” the following year, but were reinstated at a vote two months ago.

The UK government was among more than 30 who stated their concerns about that move, which opens the door for Russia and its ally Belarus to compete at future Paralympics, given that the conflict in Ukraine continues.

But IPC president Andrew Parsons insists their suspension “is not linked to participation in wars” but how the countries leveraged athletes in a PR battle.

“Russia and Belarus, they used Paralympic sport to promote what they called the ‘special operation’ at the time,” Parsons told Sky News.

“And this is what led to the first suspension, the suspension in 2023. Between 2023 and now… there is less evidence of that being used again for the promotion of the war.”

Paralympics to respond to UK government’s concerns

Russia and Belarus are still set to be banned from the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics next year due to ongoing suspensions imposed by federations in particular sports, but the IPC’s move will increase pressure on those sanctions ahead of the LA 2028 Summer Games.

An IPC statement from March 2022 referred to Russia and Belarus “breaching the Olympic Truce”, which was widely interpreted as the countries being banned for their role in the invasion.

A letter of protest signed by 33 governments cited ongoing “breaches of the Olympic Charter”.

“I understand they are not demanding anything in that statement, only they want to know the consequences of that decision leading up to LA, which is understandable,” Parsons added. “And we will respond to them with information that they want.”