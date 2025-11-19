Palantir and PwC UK Sign a Multi-Year, Multi-Million-Pound Deal to Accelerate AI Transformation as Preferred Partners in the UK

PwC UK and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced the expansion of their strategic alliance, underpinned by a multi-year, multi-million-pound investment by PwC.

The expansion represents a clear commitment by both organisations to work together as preferred UK partners, aligning strategy and resources to deliver advanced AI and data solutions for some of the world’s most complex challenges. Recognised as one of Palantir’s most significant professional services relationships, the alliance is built on trust, innovation and delivery at pace.

This follows the successful collaboration launched in 2023, which combined PwC’s sector expertise with Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to help organisations accelerate operational transformation across industries.

Since then, the alliance has delivered immense value for clients in financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, government and more – demonstrating the power of integrating business-led services with enterprise-grade AI platforms. This has been exemplified through the joint work on the NHS Federated Data Platform, which is transforming the way data is used to improve patient care and system efficiency.

Marco Amitrano, Senior Partner at PwC UK, said:

“This major investment reflects our confidence in scaling AI-led transformation to help organisations create lasting impact. Palantir has become a trusted and valued technology partner for PwC, with a shared focus on delivering meaningful outcomes for clients. Expanding our relationship reflects the success we’ve achieved together so far and the impact we can make across public and private sectors.

“Technology is fast becoming the architecture of stability – the infrastructure that allows organisations to navigate volatility, strengthen resilience and accelerate growth with confidence. By working with leading technology partners and deepening PwC’s own AI capability, we can continue to expand the art of the possible for clients and create new opportunities in data science, engineering and implementation.”

Louis Mosley, Executive Vice President, UK and Europe at Palantir, said:

“This next chapter of our strategic partnership combines Palantir’s powerful, proven AI technology with PwC’s expertise in strategy, delivery, and digital transformation.

“While changes to the way that the technology and consultancy sectors work together are creating more choice for Palantir, the decision to double down with PwC as our preferred delivery partner in the UK has been a simple one: It reflects shared values, deep collaboration and a track record of delivering transformational and sustained impact, at speed, across both the public and private sector.”

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

For more information on our capabilities in generative AI, visit our UK website and for more information on our Alliance with Palantir visit here.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

