Behind every great business person is an exceptional PA, EA or VA. City A.M. is once again celebrating those Personal, Executive and Virtual Assistants in a unique ceremony at Bob Bob Ricard in the heart of the Square Mile on Tuesday 7th December.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with more categories, more nominees and a special lunch to celebrate. In each category 3 nominees will be selected by our judges to become finalists – nominations close on November the 17th – we will invite all finalists to join us for a special 3-course lunch with champagne at Bob Bob Ricard City, alongside their CEO, MD or whomever, their relationship is with, that makes them a great PA, EA or VA.

Founded in 2019, the City AM PA Awards identifies and rewards those who go above and beyond in their field, helping their companies to achieve the impossible. After this most challenging of years we are looking for the most resilient, organised and determined men and women who have proven themselves to be an indispensable force keeping the engines of their organisations running.

Categories 2021

Lifetime Achievement Award Supported by Harrods Corporate Service We want to celebrate individuals who have sustained a life-long career in an administrative support role, dedicated their professional careers to supporting executives and organisations, ensuring they thrive. We are looking to hear from those outstanding individuals who have devoted twenty years or more to the profession which is an incredible achievement in itself. What have been the defining moments, key turning points, where have you grown, developed, how have you managed the changes in markets, executives and technology? We want to hear it all and to see how you are using your experience to make a difference in your role today, both in terms of your own progress and development and in the mentoring of others. Rising Star of the Year Supported by Yolk Are you new to the world of work, or simply new to the role of PA/EA? Well, if you are, and you are already making your mark, or you know someone who is, then we want to hear from you. We want to hear about the outstanding newcomers in the profession, those who have been working in the role for less than 5 years but are having a say, standing up with confidence and excelling in all areas of the role for their executives and organisation. Tell us about your initiatives, new and efficient ways of working, projects you may have taken on and delivered with outstanding results, are you networking like a pro, inspiring and influencing others in a positive way? Tell us your achievements, your successes and your experiences and inspire a new generation! Professional Services PA of the Year Supported by The Color Company an outstanding relationship with your Executive, then we want to hear from you! We are looking for those who don’t just turn up do their job and go home, but PAs and EAs who look for ways to improve processes, make the lives of their Executives and teams simpler, who are strategic in their focus and go above and beyond every day. If you have helped with the strategic direction of your business, helped them to navigate through Covid-19 and if you play the role between your Executive and the rest of the business, then tell us. We want to hear your story and celebrate the fact that you are a shining star for your Executive and your organisation as a whole.

Navigating Change Award 2021 Supported by Keith Prowse Navigating change is possibly one of the biggest challenges or obstacles any of us will face, after all, we are all human, and so we inherently dislike change of any kind – it’s natural. Letting go of that and accepting that change is a positive thing is what we want to hear about. Tell us your progressive stories, have you made changes happen, or helped change on its way in terms of company culture, values and sustainability? We want to know how you have had a positive impact navigating an organisation through any change which led to a positive outcome – let’s spread the joy and show that the impossible really can be possible. This is a special category for 2021. Resilience & Positivity Award 2021 Supported by Exerceo Training This award celebrates the PAs and EAs who make a difference just by being them. By overcoming obstacles and challenges and remaining positive, this energy runs through organisations and has a huge impact on the culture of the organisation itself. The last 18+ months have been tough, and we’ve needed to be more resilient than ever before both at work and at home. If you know a PA/EA or are a PA/EA who helped an organisation transition into a new way of working, making the move to remote/flexible working, showing that organisations can get through tough periods – then tell us your story! This is a special category for 2021.

Nominations closed Wednesday 17th November

City AM PA Awards finalists will be invited to a three course champagne lunch at Bob Bob Ricard City, with a guest of their choice, where the winners will be announced. See the City AM PA Awards menu from Bob Bob Ricard City below!

Harrods Corporate Service Harrods Corporate Service (harrodscorporateservice.co) is revolutionising business gifting. From sending a celebratory gift, generating a marketing initiative or incentivising a team, it’s no longer the thought that counts. It’s expressing that thought with authenticity and originality that makes the difference, as well as understanding that successful messaging from a gift elicits an emotion. A gift makes a statement, and that’s where Harrods Corporate Service are the experts. From tech start-ups to renowned corporations, Harrods Corporate Service will match requirements with one of its dedicated account managers, who are experts in helping businesses communicate and celebrate gifts creatively. Harrods Corporate Service account managers have first-hand access to some of the most exclusive products and services in the world because at Harrods, discovering the distinctly different is second nature. Each one of the 330 departments within the store, from fashion and beauty to wine or watches, has forged special relationships with global experts in those fields. This enables Harrods Corporate Service to create, curate and celebrate rare and exclusive products. Account managers are also conversant with cultural etiquette in the international markets, immersed in all major celebrations from Eid and Ramadan, to Christmas and Chinese New Year. The Color Company For over 22 years The Color Company™ has been helping businesses and public organisations to develop their marketing, communication, design and print materials. Now firmly established as one of the leading marketing, communication, design and print consultancy companies in London, we supply a range of bespoke services across the UK, Europe and the United States. Our commitment to delivering exceptional quality is the reason why our portfolio of clients continues to grow across a range of vertical markets. Placing the needs of our customers at the heart of everything we do enables us to provide strategic managed print services supported by global distribution solutions. The Color Company use joined-up thinking to develop partnerships that add real value to our client’s businesses. By optimising the full potential of our design and print assets we provide an efficient, cost effective and scalable service. This enables us to utilise our expertise to deliver results that make a tangible difference in both the UK and USA.

Keith Prowse Keith Prowse is the UK’s leading official hospitality provider at iconic stadiums and events including The Championships, Wimbledon, Edgbaston Stadium, KIA Oval, Queen’s Club Championships, Twickenham Stadium and The Experience St Andrews. For over 200 years Keith Prowse has led the way in creating and providing memorable experiences. Our tailor-made hospitality provides the perfect opportunity to network, do business and gain valuable face time with clients in an all-inclusive environment. Every experience is different and designed to suit a variety of tastes and budgets, underpinned by world-class food, drink and entertainment. Learn more and book at www.keithprowse.co.uk Yolk Yolk is a London based service that delivers food from the hottest restaurants in the city including well known eateries such as Benares, Park Chinois, Aquavit and MNKY HSE. Yolk is unique to it’s competitors as it the only delivery service which can guarantee that meals will arrive to customers hot and preserved well. Each bike has industry-first heating plates which allow food to be kept at optimum temperature whilst in transit – this allows for them to deliver food much further afield, unlocking a new customer base for the restaurants. Not only does food arrive hot, but the heating pads can also be set to precise temperatures, meaning food can be delivered at the exact temperature that it left the kitchen – just as the chef intended. Yolk’s superior service is reinforced by its highly skilled delivery drivers, who have been trained to provide polite, friendly service.

Exerceo Training Exerceo Training Ltd have just opened their 3rd Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Studio in Monument, to join recent additions in Blackfriars and Belgravisa. In just 20 minutes, a single session of EMS training delivers the same results as the equivalent of 90 minutes in a traditional gym by using the latest in technology, so you can squeeze a workout in your lunch break and still have time to grab a bite to eat afterwards. Led by a team that includes an X-Body master trainer and a number of sports scientists, Exerceo is leading the EMS revolution in Central London, with studios in Belgravia, Blackfriars, and Monument. Blue Orchid Hotels Blue Orchid Hotels is a new private collection of luxury independent hotels located in the heart of London; the world’s most exciting city.



Featuring some of the best located properties in the capital, Blue Orchid Hotels provides the most trusted luxury hotels in London, England skilfully combining a wealth of history and local tradition with contemporary amenities.



You will always find interesting architecture, exquisite furnishings and warm, friendly service – the hallmarks of Blue Orchid Hotels.

C&C Search was founded in 2014 with a rebellious spirit, a BIG ambition, and a vision of a different future for recruitment and training. We work with a whole range of companies from boutiques to international corporates to find exceptional talent across business support, Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. From entry level positions to senior leadership, we’ve helped candidates and companies across London find their dream role and build their teams. As a Hogan, Assessio and SHL qualified business, we conduct a 45-minute behavioural interview with all of our candidates to ensure we match the right talent with the right company not just on a skills-based level, but culturally too. In addition to our recruitment services, we provide personal development training on-site and on webinar as well as provide bespoke diversity and inclusion projects with businesses. In 2020, we launched C&C Academy to help administrative professionals advance their skillset and their careers, and to help businesses upskill and empower their staff with hands-on and engaging content that gives results. To date, we’ve worked with internationally renowned businesses including BlackRock, Amazon, Lloyds Banking Group and Sony, just to name a few. Integrity, drive, innovation and compassion are the values that each and every one of us at C&C Search and C&C Academy, live and strive for everyday to support and enable the very best from our candidates and clients. It’s these values that have earned us multiple awards for all areas of our business.

Judges

Lucy Chamberlain, Founder, C&C Search Tracey Finn, Head of Harrods Corporate Service Rosemary McLennan,Managing Director, Scottish PA Network & London Scottish PA Network Lawson Muncaster, Managing Director, City AM Alice Scutchey, Senior Executive Assistant, and Founder of The Canary Wharf PA Club Leonid Shutov, Owner & CEO, Bob Bob Ricard

The following content has been supplied by City AM PA Awards Partner, C&C Search.

The City AM PA Awards 2019

Lawson Muncaster Carol and Jo Whittington Ella Matthews Highly Commended: Jonathan McArthur, Executive Assistant to Managing Directors and Financial Sponsors team, Lazard & Co. Limited

Winner: Emilia Gosling, PA to Managing Director, London & Capital Lucy Ewens Winner: Lucy Ewens, Executive Assistant to President of International Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment Highly Commended: Claire Griffiths, PA to CEO Steve King, Publicis Media

City A.M. Creative Industries PA of the Year 2019

Winner: Lucy Ewens, Executive Assistant to President of International Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Lucy runs the smooth operation of a business unit that is growing every single day, on top of supporting the President of International Productions in their role, acting as a “right hand and gatekeeper”. Colleagues say she is “always there to help in any way she can and always such a pleasure to work with.”

Highly Commended: Claire Griffiths, PA to CEO Steve King, Publicis Media

“If there is a more deserving nominee we will employ them” is Steve King’s verdict on a PA who has seen incredible change in the advertising and media industry over her long and varied career. Technological advances and the rise of digital have changed everything her firm does but her job as she sees it hasn’t: “it’s always been about being a partner.” She has been in that ‘partnership’ with King for some 17 years.

City A.M. Professional Services PA of the Year 2019

Winner: Emilia Gosling, PA to Managing Director, London & Capital

Emilia has spent some 20 years at London & Capital, supporting wealth manager Daniel Freedman for five of those years and is described as a “tour de force” by colleagues. After an accident on holiday and a lengthy hospital stay, Daniel sadly passed away earlier this year. Throughout this incredible difficult period Emilia worked relentlessly with clients, staff and most importantly Daniel’s family, putting aside her own grief and sadness to keep communication going and offer emotional support to colleagues.

Highly Commended: Jonathan McArthur, Executive Assistant to Managing Directors and Financial Sponsors team, Lazard & Co. Limited

Jonathan is described by a colleague as an “exemplary” EA at financial advisory behemoth Lazard, supporting a number of Managing Directors in different parts of the firm. Formerly at PIMCO Europe and Insight Investment, Jonathan was a driving force behind LazardProudEurope, the European arm of the firm’s global LGBTQ network.