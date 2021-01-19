Oxford University given £100m to launch fight against antibiotic resistance

The University of Oxford has been given £100m for a new institute focusing on resistance to antibiotics, one of the largest donations in its history.

The gift will help combat the global issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is one of the world’s greatest healthcare challenges.

The funding has been delivered by chemicals giant INEOS and will seek to develop new drugs for humans and animals, as well as promote more responsible use of the antibiotics we have.

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: “This is a wonderfully generous gift for which we are very grateful.

“It is another example of a powerful partnership between public and private institutions to address global problems.

“Oxford played a crucial role in the early development of antibiotics, so it is only appropriate that we take the lead in developing a solution to antimicrobial resistance.”

Resistance to antibiotics currently causes an estimated 1.5m excess deaths each year and could rise to an annual 10m by 2050.

It is also predicted to create an economic toll of $100tn by the mid-century, making it the greatest economic and healthcare challenge facing the post-Covid world.

Issues stem from bacterial resistance, a natural process which is intensified by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics.

The planet is running out of effective treatments, and there is serious concern that we could return to a world where options such as chemotherapy could become too risky.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS said: “Innovative collaboration between industry, academia and government is now crucial to fight against AMR.

“We are excited to partner with one of the world’s leading research universities to accelerate progress in tackling this urgent global challenge.”

INEOS is the world’s third largest chemical company, employing 26,000 people across 29 countries throughout the world.

Its products make a huge contribution to improving health and saving lives, playing an important role in medical sectors.

The new INEOS Oxford Institute will benefit from internationally outstanding facilities and university expertise.

