‘Overwhelming’ number of Brits back water firms being sued over pollution

An “overwhelming” amount of the public supports water companies being sued for financial damages, as the sewage pollution puts the limelight onto water businesses.

According to a new report by research firm Thorndon Partners, 75 per cent of the public support suing firms that are polluting water.

This comes as the water regulator Ofwat opened investigations in July against every company in the UK, over wastewater treatment.

While a landmark judgment was handed down in the same month by the Supreme Court, which ruled a canal company can bring a civil lawsuit against listed water company United Utilities over the discharge of sewage.

Greenwashing and ESG litigation has been on the rise, with several high profile cases going through the courts recently, including against Shell over alleged net zero failings.

It was reported earlier this year that nearly two thirds of UK business leaders are concerned that their ESG targets will put them at risk of litigation.

The new report, which reflects the public’s opinion on environmental litigation, noted that 62 per cent of people would assume the guilt of a business that is only accused of environmental wrongdoing, even if it was not yet proved.

It also reflected that 62 per cent of those polled would join a climate-related legal action given the chance. It detailed that money was not found to be the main motivating factor, as over half (51 per cent), said they would be driven by moral reasons.

On the sector that has the most eyes is not surprisingly, oil and gas, but the second highest sector, and above mining, energy and airlines, was the water industry in the UK.

Commenting on the report, authors, Charles McKeon and Tara Flores, co-founders of Thorndon Partners, said: “The legal landscape around corporate climate litigation remains somewhat uncertain. What is certain is the public’s negative perception of any company even tangentially involved in climate litigation.”