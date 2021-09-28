Over two thirds of lawyers have battled with mental health problems

More than two thirds of lawyers in the UK have suffered from mental ill-health, and the majority are at a high risk of burnout, a new report by a lawyer wellbeing charity has found.

The report by LawCare, published today, contained the results of a detailed survey of over 1,700 legal professionals across the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands between October 2020 and January 2021.

Of the legal professionals surveyed 69 per cent said they had experienced mental ill-health in the 12 months preceding the survey – yet only 57 per cent talked about their experiences at work, for fear of the implications to their careers, and the associated financial and reputational consequences.

Anxiety was the most commonly reported symptom with 61 per cent having experienced it. Low mood and depression were also frequently experienced.

More than a fifth, at 22 per cent, said they had felt unable to cope. Just under a third of the participating legal professionals admitted that the toll of their mental wellbeing had strained their personal relationships.

The wide-ranging report into the wellbeing of lawyers also found that that over a fifth had been the subject of bullying, harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

“This research, the first of its kind in this country, provides robust evidence that the legal profession is stressed, tired, anxious, at high risk of burnout and that those working practices in the law that undermine mental health need to change” said LawCare CEO Elizabeth Rimmer.

“We want this research to be the catalyst for us to come together as a profession to create that change, to create a culture in law that puts the law’s greatest asset – it’s people – first,” she continued.

The newly published findings prompted the president of the Law Society of England and Wales to join in LawCare’s call for change in the legal sector culture and practices.

Stephanie Boyce said: “Now is the time to change the way we talk about wellbeing and mental health in the profession, as the landscape has changed so much due to the pandemic, forcing us to work from home and embrace a new way of working via flexible or hybrid models.”

“In order to tackle these issues,” she continued, “we encourage our member firms and organisations to ensure they are providing regular catch-ups, training for managers, mental health and wellbeing education, mental health policies and signposting sources of support.”

Boyce added that LawCare was one of the three presidential charities she has chosen to support in office.