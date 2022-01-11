Out Of Our Heads: The Rolling Stones bag stamp collection for band’s 60th anniversary

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Royal Mail has announced it will launch of 12 stamps to commemorate 60 years of the iconic rock band The Rolling Stones.

The postal service said that eight of the stamps feature images of the band’s most famous performances, including the 1969 performance in London’s Hyde Park, a 1995 concert in Rotterdam, and a gig at the 1976 Knebworth Festival.

Four more stamps will be available in miniature sheet format, featuring two photos of the band together and two of their worldwide tour posters.

The stamp issue will also pay tribute to the late Charlie Watts who died last year at the age of 80.

Royal Mail said that it “collaborated closely with the band members and their management team on the stamp issue”.

The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen have also featured on Royal Mail stamps in the past, and the honour is thought to be reserved for British music legends.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.”

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with groundbreaking live performances to match.”

Stones fans can grab the new stamps from 20 January.