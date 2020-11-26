Out of Covid isolation, Johnson to give press conference today

PM Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later today to explain local Covid-19 restrictions, Reuters reports, meaning he will emerge from self isolation two weeks after attending meeting with a MPs infected with the novel coronavirus.Downing Street announced on 15 November that Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care in a London hospital earlier this year with the coronavirus, was self isolating.Johnson on Thursday will chair a cabinet meeting and later give a news conference to explain which areas in England will continue to local restrictions after the end of the monthlong national lockdown next month.The details of the curbs are due to be announced with many parts of England expected to continue to face a ban on indoor socialising when national restrictions end next week.“I know people are frustrated, of course, it is frustrating living under restrictions, especially the last month has difficult for everybody,” Sunak told the BBC this morning. “People will see a tangible change wherever they are compared to the last four weeks where people have been living with difficult restrictions.”