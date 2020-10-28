Our picks for a spook-tacular London Halloween

Parties for Halloween in London might be off the cards this year but it doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spooky spirit this week.

Here’s City A.M.’s pick of some of the best the capital has to offer.

Beavertown brings Halloween to your door

The north London brewery has launched a delivery service with a twist – dropping off beers like Gamma Ray and Neck Oil to your door alongside a bespoke Halloween box of decorations, costume props and even – we are told a “few spooky surprises.”

Their spooked-up van (think Scooby Doo crossed with Tim Burton) will be delivering across Thursday 29th and Friday 30th to ensure a frightful halloween at home. We’re told it’ll also be showing up at select London locations, too…

Apply for a slot here and watch @beavertownbeer on instagram and twitter for more information

The Halloween and the Ivy

Soho’s Ivy brasserie has teamed up with CUT RUM, Cazcabel tequila and vermouth Hotel Starlino for a new menu of spooky cocktails this October. The midnight margarita with Cazcabel Reposado with apricot has our mouth-watering, and the forbidden fruit daiquiri sounds worth the trip alone.

Book at the Ivy Soho. Drinks available from Master of Malt.

Bloody Mary x Bloody Doughnuts?

Doughnut legends Longboys have teamed up with ready-to-drink specialists Bloody Drinks to launch what they assure City A.M. is the world’s first Bloody Mary doughnut this Halloween.

Longboys in Coal Drops Yard and Wembley’s BOXPARK will be dishing out the Bloody Long Boy until November 1, making it ideal to celebrate Halloween in London – and it’s also available on Deliveroo. Best of all, lucky in-person customers will be able to pick up a can of Bloody Drinks’ Bloody Mary.

Order via longboys.co.uk and bloodydrinks.co.uk

Bill’s does Beetlejuice

Bill’s is getting into the Halloween spirit with a special supper club menu including a cocktail inspired by the cult horror classic Beetlejuice. Kahlua coffee liqueur, Wyborowa vodka, popcorn syrup and fresh espresso will ensure you avoid any nightmares. Guests can tuck into calamari, halloumi, steak and truffle and pan fried sea bass. A steal at £25.

The Supper Club menu will run from Thursday, 29 October through to Sunday, 1 November, from 14:30 – 18:30. Bill’s.