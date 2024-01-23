Oscars nominations 2024: three biggest snubs, including Saltburn and Barbie

Saltburn didn’t get a single Oscars 2024 nomination

Murdered before it could make the Oscars… Saltburn has been snubbed by the Oscars 2024, with the much-hyped Emerald Fennel feature receiving no nominations.

There had been supporting actress hype around Rosamund Pike as Lady Elspeth Catton, the mother of the central Oxford-educated character of Felix, played by Jacob Elordi.

The film has captured the zeitgeist these past few months, with videos of ‘Saltburn house’ reaching millions on TikTok and the end credits dance sequence with Barry Keoghan becoming one of the most copied scenes in recent film history. (TikTok stars have been showing off their houses while recreating the scene.)

But there was no mention of the film during this year’s nominations. The Oscars 2024 takes place on 10 March in Los Angeles. Saltburn isn’t the main gossip from this year’s Oscars nominations though.

Other major snubs from the Oscars 2024

The major snub from this year’s Oscars 2024 was Barbie. Margot Robbie missed out on a nomination for Best Actress for playing the lead role, though her co-star Ryan Gosling landed one for his portrayal of Ken. Singer Dua Lipa also missed out, her song Dance the Night missing out on a nom in the Best Original Song category.

Greta Gerwig also missed out on a nomination for Best Director for Barbie, and people have been taking to social media to point out that one of the year’s most mainstream feminist stories only received a nomination for its leading male role.

Leonardo DiCaprio failed to land a Best Actor nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, despite the film getting one overall for Best Feature.

You can read the full list of nominations here.

