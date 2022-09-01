Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Orange River Wealth Back Burgeoning Green Rush

Medicinal cannabis is now regulated in more than 50 countries around the world and as regulation continues to expand, the global legal medical cannabis market is expected to reach USD 102.2 billion by 2030.

Since its UK legalization in 2018, medicinal cannabis is causing a significant stir among homegrown investors and resurfacing the legal and cultural debate that’s been raging for decades. In the words of Bob Dylan—who reputedly invested in a very different pot, The Times They Are a-Changin and this green rush has left some investors very excited indeed.

As total legal cannabis sales are predicted to reach US$ 62.7 billion by 2024, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%.

Committed to sourcing innovative opportunities in the most exciting emerging market sectors, the investment partnership, Orange River Wealth, via its wholly owned subsidiary Orange River Capital, has reached an agreement with its partners to purchase 49% of a fully licensed, operational facility in South Africa.

Identifying the immense potential, Orange River Wealth reports that there are an estimated 1.2 billion people worldwide suffering from medical conditions for which cannabis holds therapeutic value.

Medicinal Cannabis: A Legitimate Global Treatment

Overcoming its own stigma, medicinal cannabis possesses the powerful ability to alleviate symptoms in over 60 illnesses and life-limiting conditions. Grown, prepared and packaged under strict conditions and medically graded for humans, cannabidiol (CBD) is the main chemical constituent protagonist in medical cannabis. Unlike conventional painkilling medication, medicinal cannabis isn’t addictive and neither does it cause debilitating side effects.

As a legitimate global treatment option, the cannabis industry represents a flourishing investment opportunity and a potentially lucrative way for investors to tap into this emerging market. Legalized in the UK in November 2018, medicinal cannabis is prescribed by GMC registered NHS doctors and specialized, legal cannabis clinics who actively promote improved access to successfully alleviate just some of the following:

Arthritis and neuropathic pain

Lower back and neck pain

Cancer-related symptoms

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Anxiety, depression and insomnia

A Pioneering New Opportunity

Administered in capsules, lozenges, tinctures, patches, sprays and food supplements, total legal medicinal cannabis sales are estimated to reach $14.7 billion globally by the end of 2022.

With a projected valuation of over $150 Million USD, the South African medicinal cannabis facility has exclusive rights to become a fully licensed cultivator and producer of legal cannabis. Referring to it as a pioneering new opportunity, the Mayfair-based investment partnership intends to provide capital funding to expand the South African facility’s current production capacity by over 300% during the next two to three years. This will generate national and international expansion and create a global brand in a burgeoning market.

Leading the way with meticulous research, corporate insight and a client-centric focus, Orange River Wealth is now offering capital partners the opportunity to participate in the best-in-class, exponential growth investments in this progressive market sector.

