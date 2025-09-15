OpenAI: The Big Tech that took your job wants to get you a new one

Sam Altman’s new jobs platform, expected by mid-2026, is set to connect employers to candidates certified in AI skills.

London’s job market is feeling the squeeze. Permanent hires fell for the fifth month in a row, while temporary placements have tumbled for the twentieth consecutive month, according to KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC).

Rising costs, tax raids, and the ongoing impact of AI on entry-level roles have left employers cautious and workers anxious.

Into this chaos steps OpenAI, the tech behemoth launching a platform designed to train and match AI-skilled workers with companies – a move that almost feels like an attempt to restore the very jobs AI is replacing.

Meanwhile, OpenAI academy certifications will aim to train millions in AI fluency by 2030.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s chief applications officer, explained the platform will serve both large employers and smaller, local organisations.

“AI will be disruptive. Jobs will look different, companies will have to adapt, and all of us-from shift workers to chief executives – will have to learn how to work in new ways” she said.

“What we can do is help more people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills, to give people more economic opportunities”.

London’s helpless job market

While OpenAI seeks to create new opportunities with its jobs platform and AI certifications, the UK labour market is showing clear signs of strain.

London’s hiring continued its steep decline in August, according to the latest KPMG and REC report, with both permanent placements and temporary billings falling further.

Anna Purchas, senior partner at KPMG UK’s London office, said: “London’s job market remains under pressure, with both permanent and temporary hiring down in August”.

Despite the ongoing decline, there were signs the pace was easing. Purchas added: “The positive news is that the pace of decline has slowed, which suggests conditions may be starting to stabilise. It gives employers a real chance to tap into a wide pool of experienced talent”.

Recruiters attribute the growing pool of available staff to redundancies, senior workers hunting for new roles, and firms tightening budgets.

The supply of short-term workers also expanded, marking the 32nd month of growth, as more people sought flexible or remote roles.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, warned: “Employers need a shot of confidence… there is certainly potential out there, but with fewer vacancies and more candidates looking for work in London and across the UK, the overall picture is subdued. For the economy to thrive the Budget must recognise the need for the long term for investment in people”.

From job loss to job creation

Against this backdrop, OpenAI’s initiative to train and certify 10 million workers in AI skills by 2030 feels both ambitious and ironic.

The very technology reshaping the labour market is now being positioned as a lifeline for workers navigating a contracting job scene.

Ignacio Palomera, founder of the Web3 networking platform Bondex, said: “OpenAI is trying to solve a problem it helped create. AI has removed entry-level roles, yet now the same technology can help people reskill and find new opportunities”.

OpenAI’s platform will also prepare workers for the ‘superworker’ era, where AI handles routine tasks and humans focus on orchestration, problem-solving, and decision-making.

This is especially relevant as sectors like marketing, finance, software development, and HR see rapid role evolution.

Partnerships with major global firms such as Walmart and John Deere in the US show the ambition. Meanwhile, in the UK, employers and workers alike will be watching.