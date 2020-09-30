One-third of London Tory MPs ready to rebel against PM on Covid powers

At least one-in-three London Conservative MPs are supportive of a potential parliamentary rebellion led by a group of powerful backbenchers.

City A.M. understands that at least seven out of the capital’s 21 Tory MPs support a tabled amendment that would see Boris Johnson’s powers to implement new Covid restrictions curbed.

Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, has today tabled an amendment to a government bill that is believed to have the support of up to 80 Conservative MPs if it is chosen by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

This would give it enough support to deliver Johnson an embarrassing parliamentary defeat if opposition parties voted for it – a prospect that is considered likely.

The amendment calls for parliament to have a say over all future coronavirus restrictions in what would be a major blow to Johnson as unrest grows among Tory MPs over the latest swathe of rules.

The Prime Minister is currently negotiating with Brady over the rebellion, with many speculating that the original legislation will be changed to appease the rebel Tory MPs and allow some parliamentary oversight on future decisions.

London Conservative MPs Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Sir Robert Neill, Bob Blackman and David Simmonds have all publicly said they are in the rebel camp.

A further three London Tories told City A.M. that they were sympathetic to Brady’s amendment and would likely vote for it if it came before the House of Commons.

One MP said the latest coronavirus restrictions were “too draconian” and if Johnson announced a new national lockdown at his 5pm press conference today that there would be an “open rebellion” in the party.

“This is becoming an economic crisis instead of a health crisis,” they said.

“More people are likely to die from the sanctions than the virus itself. We need to shield the most vulnerable, but at the same time we need to treat people like adults.”

The Tory revolt is a sign of growing discontent among the party’s backbenches, which has been bubbling under for months now.

Many of the parliamentary party’s libertarian and right-wing MPs have been disgruntled at the government’s willingness to swiftly apply new coronavirus restrictions, the amount the Treasury has spent during the pandemic and speculation that Rishi Sunak is considering tax rises to pay for the Budget deficit.