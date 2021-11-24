One in three workers have experienced domestic abuse during the pandemic

One in three workers have experienced domestic abuse during the last twelve months, according to new data from Vodafone.

New research commissioned by its Foundation ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women tomorrow found that a third of workers experienced domestic abuse during the last 12 months, with more than half of those saying that abuse had increased during the pandemic.

Despite the increase in domestic abuse, only 16 per of those surveyed said their workplace had a policy to support survivors. The new findings reaffirmed the urgent need for employers to implement domestic violence and abuse policies that reflect changing post-pandemic hybrid working patterns, including the increasing role of the workplace as a ‘safe space’ for those experiencing abuse.

Opinium surveyed more than 4,700 workers across nine countries in September 2021, building on earlier research for Vodafone in 2020.

The research found that 94 per cent of workers said it has had an impact on their work performance, with a third stating it had also seriously affected their career progression.

Leanne Wood, Vodafone Group Chief Human Resources Officer, and Trustee, Vodafone Foundation, said: “Our research shows we need to build survivor support into our plans for post COVID-19 ways of working. As we adopt hybrid working at Vodafone, survivor support is available for our employees irrespective of how or where they are working.

“By sharing our learnings, toolkit and solutions, we aim to help other employers adopt policies so that together, we can help to end the cycle of abuse.”