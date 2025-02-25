On the Beach: Summer bookings soar after record year

On the Beach chief Shaun Morton said the performance was “driven by a combination of initiatives,” including the firm’s tie-up with Ryanair.

On the Beach is expecting another bumper summer of travel in 2025 after reporting a surge in advanced bookings.

The London-listed travel firm said total transaction value (TTV) growth, a measurement of ticket sales, had risen 10 per cent year-on-year for the upcoming summer. Group TTV for holidays scheduled from March through to June is also up 17 per cent.

Current booking trends indicate this summer will be “significantly ahead” of last year’s, although full-year profit guidance remains the same, On the Beach said in a statement to markets.

Chief executive Shaun Morton cited particularly strong demand for City routes such as Amsterdam, Paris and Krakow. Package holidays to the Republic of Ireland have also proved popular.

“The success of these early-stage strategic initiatives combined with the growth in our core beach proposition gives me the confidence that summer 2025 will be significantly ahead of summer 2024 and the group will deliver FY25 adjusted pre-tax profit in line with market expectations,” Morton added.

It comes after a record year for On the Beach, in which the Manchester-based firm cashed in on booming demand for European holidays.

The company said on Tuesday it had completed 64 per cent of a £25m share buyback programme it launched in December.

Shares rose around one per cent in early trading.

In a note, analysts at Panmure Liberum flagged the success of On the Beach’s “low-cost/no commitment” model, which mitigates against wider inflationary pressures.

“We leave our FY25E adjusted PBT forecast for £38.9m unchanged,” they said.