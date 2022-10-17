On the Beach promotes marketing chief to executive director

On the Beach has promoted chief marketing officer Zoe Harris to executive director with immediate effect.

Harris joined the beach holiday retailer in early 2021, after holding top positions at the likes of GoCo Group, which provides online comparison and information services, and newspaper powerhouse Reach.

She was credited for introducing the provision of free PCR tests when restrictions were still in place as well as providing free fast-track airport security for all customers.

“There is no doubt that Zoe has had a big impact since joining the group in 2021 and the initiatives that she has led have benefitted our customers and the wider team,” commented Richard Pennycook, On the Beach’s chairman.

“Zoe’s unrivalled passion for ensuring our customers have the best holiday experience from seeing an advert through to returning from their holiday has made OTB a better business and the Board looks forward to further benefiting from Zoe’s expertise.”

On the Beach’s sales soared following the end of restrictions, as the company reported in May a 322 per cent increase on 2021 levels.

For the first six months of the year, the retailer’s group revenue was £52.9m, up by more than 1100 per cent on last year’s levels.