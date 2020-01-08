Greggs has raised its profit forecast following an “exceptional year” which saw the baker launch its wildly popular vegan sausage roll, and said it would pay staff a special bonus to reflect the success.



In a trading update issued this morning, Greggs said profit before tax for the year ending 28 December would be “slightly higher” than previous expectations. The chain had already upgraded its profit forecast in November.

“We delivered a strong finish to what has been an exceptional year for Greggs. The major investments we have made in recent years to make Greggs an attractive choice in the food-on-the-go market are delivering,” said chief executive Roger Whiteside.



Greggs said it would spend £7m on a one-off bonus payment to its over 20,000 employees following the bumper year.



Whiteside said he was “delighted” to announce the bonus for “all of our colleagues across the business who have worked so hard to deliver this success in what has been a phenomenal year.”



Total sales for 2019 rose 13.5 per cent on the previous year, compared to 7.2 per cent growth in 2018. Like-for-like sales at Greggs-managed shops rose 9.2 per cent.



Analysts currently expect the company to report a pre-tax profit of £111.6m, up from £89.8m in 2018, according to Refinitiv data.



The launch of its vegan sausage roll in January 2019 is credited for helping to revitalise the baker, which recently expanded its vegan offering with a meat-free steak bake and its first vegan donut.

Whiteside said consumers were “responding very positively” to the baker’s new developments, with increased visits from both new and existing customers.



He added that the business faced “strong sales comparatives and cost inflation headwinds” going in to 2020, but said Greggs had “strong momentum in the business”.

Greggs shares were flat in morning trading at 2,402p.



“There is no denying that this year has been a remarkable year for Greggs,” said Asktraders analyst Nigel Frith.

Frith said the baker’s “evolving menu” has “hit a sweet spot with its customers,” adding: “It is hardly surprising that the share price is up a staggering 80 per cent across the past year.”

But Firth warned there could be troubles ahead for the company.

“Strong comparable and the higher living wage could slow momentum in Greggs putting pressure on its share price going forward,” he said.

“These outstanding results have been built on having a distinct proposition, a product that differentiates them in the market and having executed their strategies effectively,” said Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim.



Lim said Greggs had “embraced shifts in consumer behaviour and arguably led the market”, adding: “Their marketing strategy has resonated well with its core customer group which delivered expectation-beating results.”





