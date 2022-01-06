Omicron spread is slowing, new data suggests

The spread of the Omicron variant is slowing, new data has suggested, as cases fall across London and in younger age groups.

Around one in 25 people in the UK currently have symptomatic Covid-19, the ZOE COVID Study found.

“It’s good news,” said Dr Claire Steves, a scientist on the study. “However, it’s worrying to see cases increasing in the over 75 age group. This is the group we need to protect as they are the most likely to be hospitalised as a result of a Covid-19 infection.”

A little over 51 per cent of those experiencing new cold-like symptoms are likely to have Covid-19, the study estimated, which has increased by around three per cent from last week.

While it is too early to be sure the wave has peaked in London, Steves added that regular testing, wearing masks, avoiding crowded spaces and getting a booster vaccine are the best ways to help relieve pressure on the NHS.

“Schools are yet to reopen after the holidays. We’ve seen school terms driving infection waves throughout the pandemic,” Steves, a reader at King’s College London, explained.

“The health and care systems are already under huge pressure, so we all need to take personal responsibility for limiting the spread of Covid-19.”

Around 1.3m people in the UK, or one in 50, are likely to be suffering from long Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics today – the highest number since estimates began.