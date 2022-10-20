Ollie Phillips: Premiership turmoil, Bangkok and Russell finished?

The Premiership must take some of the blame for what’s happened to Wasps and Worcester Warriors. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

I have steered clear of talking about Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester Warriors thus far given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of the players, but I feel like I should offer some thoughts.

Look at the talent across the two clubs: Ollie Lawrence, Jack and Tom Willis, Alfie Barbeary and the rest. The players are of such a high standard that I hope everyone finds a new start next season.

It may be controversial for me to say this but I think Nigel Wray should be knighted, quite frankly. The former majority owner of Saracens looked after his players, despite the misdemeanours, and that must count for something.

His side may have been relegated from the league due to cap breaches and that is of course breaking the rules, but the current Sarries set up doesn’t look like going under or having players made redundant… yet. They get stick but they won’t mind.

But from this I hope Premiership Rugby reconsider and introduce new, tougher rules surrounding governance in the league.

It’s ok to blame the Rugby Football Union for the directors’ and owners’ tests not being up to scratch but the Premiership is run by Premiership Rugby and therefore they should take some responsibility.

Beyond that, I think we need French-style financial transparency in our league not only to protect clubs to protect players and fans, too.

Rugby is in a desperate place right now, which is very irritating because the product has rarely been better.

Last week’s action was close in the most part and that competitiveness is reflected in the fact we’re seeing international call-ups at nearly every club. We must protect this.

I don’t know the answers, otherwise I’d want to be in charge, but something must be done soon to save the game in England.

But on the subject of the Premiership, each of this weekend’s four games are exciting.

Tonight I back London Irish to beat Gloucester in the capital. Gloucester have injuries all over the shop and their kicking game could come a cropper to Irish’s running ability.

In the league’s newest big rivalry, I think Saracens will win against Exeter down in Devon. Saracens have revolutionised their game in recent weeks and they have such depth, while Exeter are blowing hot and cold at the moment.

Northampton Saints could become the first Premiership side to lose to Bath this season. The West Country outfit are building, very nearly beat Saracens and I think Northampton are coasting slightly.

Sunday’s televised clash between Sale and Harlequins could be great. Putting rugby on terrestrial television is the best thing the league have done in the last few years and I believe Sale will continue their unbeaten streak in the league.

Bangkok

I am currently in the beautiful city of Bangkok, Thailand ahead of the first leg of the Asia Cup.

Look, my China team is not going to be in the sevens World Series anytime soon but for the players to be able to visualise their path to the top is big.

They’re a talented bunch and they will no doubt do me proud this weekend.

Finn-ished?

I am, quite simply, astonished that Finn Russell has not been included in Scotland’s Autumn Nations Cup squad.

Sure Racing 92 aren’t flying in the Top14 and that counts for something but he’s just such a maverick – he changes the way opposition sides see Scotland.

I hope they’re using this autumn to test options for their No10 spot – as I think Ireland should be doing with Johnny Sexton – but Russell needs to be in the fold for the World Cup.



China Sevens head coach Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change.