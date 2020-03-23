Oil prices wallow near 20 year lows amid price war and virus pandemic

Oil prices are nearing almost 20-year lows today, as Brent crude and WTI come under pressure from coronavirus economic panic and an ongoing price war.

Brent crude opened at $25 a barrel before rising slightly to $26. That is still a level not seen since 2003.

WTI, a US oil benchmark, was going for $22.85 per barrel. It has not been as low since 1999.

The fall has been rapid. Since February Brent crude prices have halved from $50 and analysts have warned the price could fall further.

As a result, major oil producing companies have announced plans to reduce spending.

Royal Dutch Shell will cut its full year capital expenditure by $5bn and suspend the next tranche of its share buyback plan.

However, shares in the company are up six per cent.

Similarly, Total will cut its capital expenditure by 20 per cent and find additional cost savings of around $400m this year.

Total’s shares are also up 10 per cent.

Wider picture uncertain

A report by Capital Economics has found these falls have made the currencies of countries dependent on oil exports fall.

The Canadian dollar and Norwegian Krone sunk as global demand for oil dried up amid coronavirus fears.

At their meeting this month, OPEC and Russia, known as OPEC+, could not agree an oil supply strategy going forward.

Saudi Arabia therefore decided to dramatically increase oil supply to safeguard its market share, a move later followed by the UAE.

The US has also taken advantage of the falls to fill its strategic reserves although President Trump has hinted he could intervene in the price war to protect the US shale industry.

For UK drivers however there are benefits. UK supermarket Morrisons today announced a cut in fuel prices.

Supermarkets across the board had already reduced prices for consumers.