OCTO and Volkswagen Group Info Services AG Form Partnership for Fleet Data Integration

OCTO, a leading company in the field of telematics, data analytics and AI-driven solutions for insurance and fleet management, announces a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG. The goal of this cooperation is to expand data solutions for fleet operators by directly integrating vehicle data from the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Škoda, Seat, Cupra and Audi.

Through this partnership, OCTO gains direct access to vehicle data from fleet vehicles of these six Volkswagen brands. This enables innovative mobility services for fleet managers, including maintenance management, theft protection, damage management, fraud detection, driving behavior analysis, activity reports, e-mobility management, corporate car sharing, and many other functions. These services utilize data such as mileage, fuel consumption, EV status, warning messages, and other parameters, without requiring additional hardware installations.

Innovation Through Data Integration

The partnership between OCTO and Volkswagen Group Info Services AG simplifies data integration and ensures that customers can efficiently and securely use all relevant fleet data. All processes comply fully with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to guarantee the highest standards of data protection and security.

Statements on the Partnership

“Our collaboration with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG is an important step in optimizing data-driven mobility solutions for our customers. By gaining direct access to OEM data, we can offer our customers even better fleet management and increased efficiency – without additional hardware installations.” – Enrico Leopardi Chief Commercial Officer, OCTO

“Partnering with OCTO allows us to bring powerful, data-driven mobility solutions to fleet operators throughout Europe. By connecting Volkswagen Group vehicle data with OCTO’s solutions, we enable fleets to operate more efficiently, safely, and sustainably.” – Lasse Schmidt van Hülst, Volkswagen Group Info Services AG.

About OCTO

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that enable us to support our clients in seizing the opportunities offered by smart mobility and digital transformation. Thanks to an innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence, we have developed advanced algorithms for accident detection, driving behavior analysis, claims management, and consumption optimization. These solutions allow us to meet the needs of key markets, such as insurance and mobility, with a strong focus on modularity and customization. Our scalable and modular data analytics platform delivers solutions for the Insurtech and mobility markets, helping partner companies transform the way they manage and grow their business.

A robust and purpose-driven ESG strategy ultimately guides our market proposition, focusing on the development of solutions that support the energy transition and data-driven urban planning. OCTO has profiled 20 million drivers and holds the world’s largest telematics database, based on 610 billion kilometers of driving and over 13 million validated claims. octotelematics.com

About Volkswagen Group Info Services AG:

Volkswagen Group Info Services AG serves as the central interface for vehicle data within the Volkswagen Group. Founded in 2019 as a subsidiary of CARIAD SE and active in its current form since 2021, it acts as the primary contact and contracting partner for cross-brand data products of the Volkswagen Group. Additionally, it serves as an initiator and partner for software providers developing their own data-based business models and process improvements related to the Group’s vehicles. On the “Data Hub” drivesomethinggreater.com, static and dynamic vehicle data from the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Seat, Cupra, Skoda, and Audi are consolidated for scalable use and provided in a standardized format.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324113379/en/

Contact

Press Contact:

Eva Marhenke

elbstory Communication GmbH

Am Kaiserkai 69

20457 Hamburg

Mobile: 0151/17634057

OCTO Media Contact

Adriana Zambon

Phone +39 339.3995640

press@octotelematics.com

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The partnership enables secure integration of vehicle data from six Volkswagen Group brands into OCTO’s platform, strengthening fleet data services across the EU and supporting utilization, maintenance and geo-location use cases without additional hardware

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