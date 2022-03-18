Nuclear energy leaders to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week, as UK continues to wean itself off Russian fuel

Boris Johnson (Getty Images)

Nuclear industry leaders are set to hold talks with the prime minister next week, as Britain continues its bid to wean itself on dependence on Russian energy.

It has been reported that executives from companies such as EDF and Rolls-Royce will meet Boris Johnson on Monday, alongside US industrial giant Westinghouse, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

This comes after the UK has been working to shore up its energy reserves to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas, which it is set to ban by the end of 2022, alongside the United States.

Energy providers have been urging the government to pump cash into renewables, while new north sea oil was discovered this week. Boris Johnson also travelled to Saudi Arabia, in a bid to negotiate for more production of oil to alleviate rising prices and the subsequent impact on inflation and the cost of living.

An invitation to the meeting was sent round to attendees, saying the it will discuss “how we can best work together to support the important role of the UK nuclear

“The session will bring together representatives from the nuclear industry, wider supply chain and finance sector”, accordion to Sky News.

On 14 March, Boris Johnson hosted a roundtable meeting with leaders of the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry.