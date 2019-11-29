Npower announces major restructuring which could cost 4,500 jobs

Struggling energy firm Npower today announced a restructuring of its UK business that could cost thousands of jobs.

Unions sources said the shake-up could lead to 4,500 UK job losses and the closure of a number of call centres, the Mirror reported.

Yesterday, Npower reported that it had lost 261,000 customers in the third quarter, taking its total customer losses to the year to 447,000.

The company also posted a nine-month operating loss of €167m (£142.1), with expected losses for the whole year expected to hit €250m.

Npower, which is German energy business Innogy’s retail arm, was recently bought by fellow German firm E.on, which warned that it would not tolerate a loss-making business for long.

Innogy said today that Npower was in a “critical and unsustainable business situation”.

E.on today announced the migration of Npower’s domestic and small business customers onto its UK customer service platform.

It said this “would create substantial synergies from running a single customer service platform rather than two”.

More to follow.

