Novartis mulling billion-dollar sales of ophthalmology and respiratory units

Novartis is reportedly mulling the sales of two of its divisions, which could flood the pharma giant with billions new capital.

The Swiss-American pharma giant is engaged in early discussions for the sale of its ophthalmology and respiratory units, Bloomberg first reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The divisions, non-core assets for the firm, have caught the eyes of private equity firms, according to the report.

The ophthalmology business alone could fetch about $5bn, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares in Novartis sank 0.7 per cent today, building on a 1.4 per cent dip into the red so far this year.

Novartis declined to comment on market rumors.