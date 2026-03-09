Nothing risks removal from UK register over late accounts

Smartphone maker Nothing has been warned it could be removed from the UK’s official company register after missing a key financial filing deadline, City AM understands.

According to Companies House filings, Nothing Technology Ltd, the corporate vehicle behind the London-based consumer tech brand founded by Carl Pei, was issued with a First Gazette notice on Tuesday 10 March.

The notice effectively starts the clock on a potential strike-off process. If the company does not file its overdue accounts or otherwise halt the action within roughly two months, it risks being struck off the register. This means it would legally cease to exist as a UK company.

The warning appears to follow the tech firm’s failure to submit accounts for the year to 31 December 2024, which were due to be filed by 31 December 2025. The most recent accounts currently available at Companies House cover the year ending 31 December 2023.

Corporate filings also show a number of governance changes over the past year. Timothy Bruce Warren Holbrow, who joined the board as a director in April 2023, resigned from the role in October 2025.

Nothing blames paperwork delay

The homegrown phonemaker has insisted the notice does not point to any operational problems.

The company put the issue down to a delay in filing paperwork, and said the business was already working with Companies House to resolve the issue.

Nothing Technology Ltd said is not being dissolved, and that the matter has no impact on Nothing’s operations or corporate structure.

The filing comes at a busy moment for the company, which has been stepping up its push into consumer electronics.

Earlier this month, Nothing unveiled the Nothing phone alongside a new pair of headphones, part of a broader effort to inject more distinctive design into what Pei has previously described as a “boring” smartphone market.

Since launching its first handset in 2022, Nothing has sought to position itself as a design-led challenger to consumer tech giants Apple and Samsung, while building a wider ecosystem of devices like smartphones and earbuds.

Previous smartphone launches by the firm have generated sales of $1bn in 2025, and in 2024, it grew by 150 per cent.