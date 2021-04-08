Northern Ireland: Emergency meeting after sixth night of riots over post-Brexit barriers

An emergency meeting among Northern Ireland’s devolved government has been forced this morning, following the region’s sixth night of riots last night.

The Brexit-induced Northern Ireland Protocol has angered pro-British unionists as the new border checks drove extra costs and disruption to supply chains.

The new bureaucracy has stoked political tensions in the region and has led to the sixth night of violence which saw a bus hijacked and set on fire, near Belfast’s ‘peace walls’ which were built after sectarian riots in 1969.

The driver and passengers were unharmed. A large group near the peace border, which divides Irish unionist and nationalist communities, threw fireworks and petrol bombs at each other.

Northern Ireland has seen violence every night for nearly a week and has sparked concerns that the riots may trigger protests in the UK.

Leaders are set to be brief on the unrest at 10am and the Stormont Assembly, Northern Ireland’s devolved government, will discuss at 11am.