Non-Standard Finance warns of going concern risks due to coronavirus

Non-Standard Finance has cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern due to the impact of coronavirus on business.

The lender said it had been a “difficult and disappointing” 18 months which included its failed bid for Provident Financial.

The figures

Non-Standard Finance reported a £76m loss in the year to 31 December 2019, compared with a £2.4m in the previous year.

It came after an exceptional charge of £80.6m, which included a non-cash charge of £65.8m relating to goodwill impairment. Non-Standard Finance was also charged £12.8m for its failed bid for Provident Financial, and £1.9m in restructuring costs.

Reported revenue rose from £158.8m to £180.8m, while reported operating profit jumped 71 per cent to £32.1m.

Why it’s interesting

Non-Standard Finance began lending in May after the pandemic essentially stopped all lending. The firm said basic collections had remained robust, averaging 86 per cent of pre-lockdown levels.

However the board has noted a “material uncertainty exists relating to going concern primarily due to Covid-19”. There was a sharp downturn in lending once lockdown was imposed and an increase in expected credit losses.

Non-Standard Finance has said that as the post-pandemic recession bites, it is unlikely consumers will be able to borrow from their clearing bank or other mainstream lenders. It could therefore present an “exceptional market opportunity for the group”.

What Non-Standard Finance said

