No-zempic: Jolly Brits swap weight-loss jabs for stuffing this Christmas

Brits want to go all out this Christmas

Brits are set to go all out this Christmas as nearly half plan to swap out their weight loss jabs for an extra helping of turkey and pudding.

One in three don’t plan to return to their normal dose until after New Year in order to take full advantage of the festive season, according to data from Chequp.

The most commonly cited reason for pausing or cutting doses was wanting to “go all out and enjoy themselves” followed by feeling they “deserve a break”.

It’s great news for supermarkets, who have been worried that a rise in GLP medications this year will cut into sales of sweet treats and festive foods.

The share of UK households with at least one GLP-1 user has almost doubled in size from 2.3 per cent to 4.1 per cent in the last year, according to retail experts at Kantar, which has drawn a link between a decline in grocery sales volumes and an uptick in the popularity of weight-loss jabs.

In its latest annual food and drink report, Waitrose, too, found an increasing number of people replacing full meals with snacking foods.

Brits warned not to go cold Turkey

Despite one in ten Brits planning to cut out jabs completely over the festive period – compared to one in three who plan to reduce their dose – users have been warned not to dramatically cut out medication.

“Sopping GLP-1 treatment abruptly… can lead to rebound high blood sugar and rapid weight regain,” Aaron Arman, superintendent pharmacist at CheqUp. said.

“These risks are only heightened during a festive period typically associated with higher carbohydrate and sugar intake,” he added.

Patients who pause their medication may also experience stronger side effects when restarting, as the body loses its built-up tolerance.

Many GLP-1 users are – more safely – adapting their festive eating rather than giving up.

Six in ten said they would choose smaller portion sizes, while half planned to drink less alcohol and opt for lighter or lower‑calorie dishes, according to Chequp.





