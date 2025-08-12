No Secret to Folio’s chances in Great St Wilfrid at Ripon

First Folio (left) finished a close second at Ripon in June.

SATURDAY also sees action taking place at Ripon, which plays host to the competitive Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.20pm) over six furlongs.

With several proven performers in here, often the best place to start in these types of races is to look at those who have ran well at Ripon before, as well as in this race.

A horse that fits that bill is the Bryan Smart-trained SECRET GUEST.

Finishing third in the 2024 renewal, he showed he retains his ability when getting his head in front at Thirsk in early May and while his form since then has looked muddling, he produced a good run when finishing second to Manila Scouse on his last start.

He shaped well that day, this looks to be the target, and he’s coming to hand at the right time.

He goes well at Ripon, and William Hill’s quotes of 10/1 look fair to me.

With these big field handicaps, it can often be wise to have a double pronged attack, and FIRST FOLIO also looks of interest.

I’ve had this horse earmarked for a race of this nature on fast ground, and this may be the right time to catch him.

Julie Camacho’s runners have been out of form, but there have been signs of a revival recently with several of her runners placing and going close.

At around 16/1 with William Hill, First Folio makes plenty of appeal each-way as another horse who usually runs well at Ripon.

If neither of them manage to win, at least you can be safe in the knowledge that race day sponsors William Hill are giving all profits from the Great St Wilfrid to a very worthy cause in the Motor Neurone Disease Association, with a minimum of £30,000 set to be donated.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Secret Guest e/w 3.20pm Ripon

First Folio e/w 3.20pm Ripon