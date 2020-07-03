No official US approach to question Prince Andrew over Epstein, says PM

US authorities have not made an official approach to the government for permission to speak to Prince Andrew about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Prime Minister.

Prosecutors in the States want to question Andrew over his contacts with the disgraced financier, who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in prison.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘bewildered’ by FBI claims he has refused to cooperate in Epstein case

There has been renewed focus on the case after the arrest of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein yesterday.

New York prosecutors filed a six-charge indictment against Maxwell, including participating in sexual abuse and two counts of perjury.

US officials say Prince Andrew has repeatedly evaded requests for an interview, but his lawyers insist he has offered to help three times this year.

In an interview with LBC today, Boris Johnson said: “No such approach has been made. It’s a matter for the royal family.”

“Everybody’s sympathies are very much with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein but you wouldn’t expect me to comment on matters affecting the royal family.”

Yesterday a source close to Prince Andrew said he was “bewildered” by claims that he had ignored requests from the FBI to cooperate with their investigation.

Read more: Prince Andrew’s legal team in dispute over US Epstein inquiry

A source close to the Duke of York told City A.M. yesterday that he had “twice communicated” with the US Department of Justice in the last month, but has had “no response” to date.

After Maxwell was arrested and charged on Thursday, acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us.”

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.