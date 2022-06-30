No cost of living crisis for Prince Charles as Duchy of Cornwall’s assets swell to record £1.2bn after £93m ‘staycation’ boost

Annual accounts published this afternoon show that the total assets of the Duchy of Cornwall’s landed estate have risen to more than £1.2bn, a jump of nearly £93m since last year.

As heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales is entitled to the Duchy’s profits as his yearly private income, which came to £23m in 2021/22.

The Duchy’s figures, published on Thursday – the same day as the Sovereign Grant and Clarence House’s – revealed it experienced a “record financial performance” and a quicker than expected “bounce-bank” from the pandemic.

The Duchy of Cornwall – a portfolio of land, property and investments – owns more than 128,000 acres of land across 20 counties in England and Wales, and features £345m worth of commercial property.

Boost from staycations

The popularity of staycations amid the Covid crisis boosted income from the Duchy’s holiday cottages with higher than ever seen numbers of bookings, while the Duchy Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, with its plant nursery and cafe, also had a strong year.

The report said core activities and a record year for trading enterprises had delivered a higher than ever before level of revenue surplus for the Duchy.

The Duchy’s total assets rose by £92,838,000 from £1,115,850,000 in 2020/2021 to £1,208,688,000 in 2021/22.

The Duchy also had record net asset values – which strips out borrowing – of more than a £1bn, with figures rising to £1,049,069,000, up from £953,823,000 the year before – a jump of £95,246,000.

Alastair Martin, the Duchy’s Secretary and Keeper of the Records, said in the report: “After the immense challenges of 2020/21, this year has seen a return to more normal conditions and a record financial performance.

“Indeed, the bounce-back from the pandemic has been quicker than anticipated for many of our tenants, and therefore for us.

“Our trading enterprises at the Nursery in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, and our portfolio of directly let holiday cottages, had a very strong year.

“Many people chose to remain in the UK for their holidays and sought out the quality offer we provide, resulting in record bookings and visits.” Alastair Martin

The Isles of Scilly and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

It also owns The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison.

Created in 1337 by Edward III for his son Edward, the Black Prince, the Duchy’s main purpose is to provide an income, independent of the monarch, for the heir apparent.