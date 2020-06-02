The new coronavirus test and trace programme could be used to scrap 14-day quarantines for people coming into the UK from abroad, according to a top government scientist.

John Newton, who is head of the government’s Covid-19 testing programme, said that one way of getting around the newly implemented quarantine would be to test everyone on arrival to the UK.

Read more: Government mulls relaxing 14-day quarantine measures

The government will implement a 14-day quarantine for any arrivals to the UK, with some exemptions, on Monday just as other European countries are beginning to relax similar measures.

Fines of up to £1,000 will be levelled at those who break the quarantine.

Newton said at today’s briefing that the newly unveiled NHS track and trace programme could be used to relax quarantine measures.

“If we are able to very quickly respond with a track and trace programme, we could cover it in that way,” he said.

“If travellers are able to be tested and self-isolate in response to contact tracing just like a domestic new case, then that would also be a way of dealing with it.

“At the moment I think caution has won the day and Sage’s (The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) advice is that quarantine is appropriate.”

Italy and Spain are set to open their borders this week, while the EU has instructed all of its member states to aim to open borders again by 15 June.

Some countries, such as Spain and Greece, have said that visitors from the UK will not be allowed due to the relatively high number of active Covid-19 cases.

The new UK quarantine has been heavily criticised by the aviation industry and some Tory MPs who have argued it will spell further doom for the already ailing British tourism sector.

The Times reported today that the government are considering relaxing the measures and potentially creating “air bridges” with other countries.

Read more: More than 200 travel firms call on government to scrap quarantine plan

This would see an agreement of no quarantines imposed on arrivals between the UK and selected other countries.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said at the briefing that the government’s top priority was “keeping the public safe and that is the overriding principle and it has been throughout this”.