Next Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey: Firms should expect coronavirus help

The incoming Bank of England governor has said Threadneedle Street and the government are likely to provide loans to small and medium-sized firms to help them deal with supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Bailey told MPs that coronavirus was “going to be the first most pressing issue that we face”. He added that the virus is “evolving very quickly”.

“I think it is quite reasonable to expect that we are collectively going to have to provide some form of supply-chain finance.”

He said the Bank of England and government were, and must continue to, work together to tackle the economic fallout of the virus.

“We must act in a coordinated fashion, we can’t let our notions of independence get in the way,” he told parliament’s Treasury Committee.

“I have met the chancellor and we have talked about this,” Bailey said.

New chancellor Rishi Sunak, who replaced Sajid Javid in a surprise move last month, will hold a Budget on 11 March.

The first financial set-piece of the new government, it will be overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak which has now spread to more than 60 countries and dented the global economy.

MPs also grilled Bailey on his time as chief executive of the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Critics say Bailey did not deal adequately with a number of financial scandals that occurred on his watch, such as the collapse of mini-bond firm London Capital and Finance and the gating of Neil Woodford’s investment funds.

The next BoE governor said that many problems the FCA faced were due to the fact that it oversaw more than 50,000 firms.

“Things have happened that I wish hadn’t happened as we came to grips with these problems,” he said.

Bailey also said that a number of the problems he dealt with at the watchdog were “legacy” issues from before his time. “There was… in my view quite a difficult legacy in there of stuff that has come out,” he said.