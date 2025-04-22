Newnham in Flying form as he seeks another winning Moment

Mark Newnham has saddled 36 winners in Hong Kong this season.

MARK Newnham’s stable will be looking for a confidence booster at Happy Valley before their stable star My Wish steps onto the turf for his date with destiny in the FWD Group One Champions Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Newnham has been a regular visitor to the winners’ circle all season, having struck the bullseye 36 times, and should have plenty more wins to come.

Although the likes of Power Koepp in the Kalanchoe Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs, and Youthful Spirits in the Orchid Handicap (3.15pm) over five furlongs, look his best chances of success, its newcomer INCREDIBLE MOMENT in the Lavender Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs who really catches the eye.

This son of Royal Meeting started work in his new surroundings last November and has been a regular eye-catcher in his track work ever since.

His three trials have all provided glowing reports, and he looked the real deal when trialling around the Valley last month.

It is never easy for debutants to strike first time around this tricky turning circuit, but it will be disappointing if he doesn’t confirm his lofty reputation.

Later on the card, all eyes will be on Jumbo Treasure, who was visually impressive when making all to win at Sha Tin last month and seeks a successful follow up in the Lusitano Challenge Cup (1.40pm) over six furlongs.

He is likely to attempt similar tactics again, but carrying a hefty eight-pound penalty will make life tougher.

Instead, it may be worth taking a chance with the speedy Tony Cruz-trained FLYING WROTE who has drawn the favoured inside gate one and looks in prime condition.

POINTERS

Incredible Moment 12.40pm Happy Valley

Flying Wrote 1.40pm Happy Valley