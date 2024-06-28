New Zealand favourites but England can cause issues

This weekend marks the start of England’s true test of strength, progression and ability as Steve Borthwick’s men look to topple the mighty New Zealand across two matches in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

The start of next month marks the start of England’s true test of strength, progression and ability as Steve Borthwick’s men look to topple the mighty New Zealand across two matches in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

First in Dunedin and then in Auckland, England take on the All Blacks looking to win their first ever series in New Zealand.

The last time these two met, in the autumn of 2022, England drew 25-25 with the All Blacks at Twickenham; but down in the southern hemisphere you’ve got to go back to 1983 to see England winning a Test against them.

It’s a bloody tough place to go, but it is to England’s advantage that they have not been there since 2014.

No player in this touring party has been to New Zealand with the senior side before and that’s almost what you want.

New Zealand favourites?

The hosts will be overwhelming favourites for the two-Test tour even though they have a new breed of coaches – under the hugely successful Crusaders boss Scott Robertson – and again that will suit England.

Much of the battle will be decided by the fly-halves. And Marcus Smith will be pivotal for England.

I’d be tempted to go with Fin Smith, the Northampton Saints string puller, but it is clear Borthwick fancies the Harlequins No10.

He was solid in England’s impressive win over Japan last weekend, though that performance would have done little to prepare the boys of the Red Rose for the test of the All Blacks.

Smith must link up well with his No9 Alex Mitchell and the centres; that is the core of every good Test team and it has been something that has driven the All Blacks to glory before.

Beyond that, England simply must tidy up their discipline. Smith got a yellow card against Japan while lock Charlie Ewels was handed a red card.

They got away with it in Tokyo but 20 minutes down a man against the All Blacks will produce a different outcome.

You’ve got to be squeaky clean when you’re in the back garden of the Kiwis; ill-discipline won’t fly.

It is going to be tough for England down in New Zealand across two Tests and they’ll be over the moon if they can win one of the matches in either Dunedin or Auckland.

Outside of England

But they’re not the only home nation facing a tough task this summer down under.

Australia will play host to a Wales team that looks devoid of all direction.

Warren Gatland’s men have seen their win percentage plummet after a poor Six Nations and their camp has faced internal issues.

Tests in Australia will be tough for Wales even though the hosts are a completely new side following Eddie Jones’s departure.

Ireland have a tough gig travelling to South Africa this summer. The duo met twice in the Rugby World Cup last year with each side winning once.

It is probably, objectively, the pick of the series this summer and one where the most ferocious rugby is expected.

Clashes have begun

As for Scotland, they’re touring North and South America and are expected to win across the board.

For the home nations this summer is pivotal: it is the first series after the Rugby World Cup, it is the one series where you can really throw youngsters in the deep end knowing they have time to float if they start sinking, and it is the series where fans – realistically – care the least.

There could be varied results for the home nations but a good showing for the northern hemisphere would be a positive outcome.

Opportunity awaits, then.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development behavioural change and executive coaching support. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn @OlliePhillips11