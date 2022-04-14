New York: Police arrest man suspected of subway station shooting after manhunt

Police in New York have arrested a man suspected of injuring 23 people in a shooting at a subway station.

The man was arrested on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, after a manhunt following the incident on Tuesday.

Frank Robert James, 62, was taken into custody in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, following information from nearby residents.

A smoke bomb was set off on a Manhattan-bound N line train as it arrived at an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, with gunfire ensuing.

City Mayor Eric Adams announced the arrest at a press conference. “My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him,” he said.

“We’re going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers.”