Gunman on the run after injuring 13 on New York subway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, multiple people have reportedly been shot and several undetonated devices were discovered at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in the Sunset Park neighborhood. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Thirteen people have been injured, including five who were shot at a New York subway station, police have said.

Armed emergency services cornered off the area around 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday, after reports of an active shooter injuring multiple people.

According to the New York Times, the victims were shot on the platform, and “police are seeking a man in a worker’s vest and gas mask.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter, people should “stay clear of the area” and that there would be “emergency vehicles and delays”.

After initial reports of undetonated explosives at the scene, the NYPD added there were “NO active explosive devices at this time.”

This is a developing story.